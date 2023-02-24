Meati Foods Announces Its Inaugural “Meati Culinary Collective” Led by World-Renowned Celebrity Chefs David Chang, Tom Colicchio, Evan Funke and Charlie McKenna With More to be Announced

BOULDER, Colo – Meati Foods, the producer of delicious animal-free, whole-food protein, this week debuted an evolving chef partnership series coined the “Meati Culinary Collective,” featuring Meati’s mushroom root-based creations as prepared by a diverse roster of celebrated chefs. This spring, Meati is collaborating with Chef David Chang of the globally-recognized Momofuku and Majordomo Media, and two-time World BBQ Champion Charlie McKenna, chef and owner of Lillie’s Q in Chicago, along with chefs Tom Colicchio and Evan Funke. These legendary chefs will debut curated recipes, original content and meals using Meati both in-restaurant and at-home via meal kits.

Consumers in New York City and Los Angeles will have the first opportunity to experience not only Meati, but its Culinary Collective, with dishes created by Chef David Chang:

Meati Crispy Cutlet Buns are now available until May 23rd at Momofuku Noodle Bar, 171 1st Ave., New York, NY 10003

are now available until at 171 1st Ave., New York, NY 10003 Meati Carne Asada Lan Larb Salad is now available until May 23rd at Majordomo, 1725 Naud St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

is now available until at 1725 Naud St, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Gochujang Double Fried Meati Nuggets with Garlic Sesame will be available from February 27th to May 23rd at Momofuku Ssäm Bar, 89 South St Pier 17, New York, NY 10038

“I’ve been closely following plant-based innovations for years,” said David Chang, Chef and Founder of Momofuku and Majordomo Media. “I can say without hesitation that the food Meati delivers is unmatched in terms of its clean label, nutrition, texture and taste. I’m thrilled to be part of the team and mission and want to bring the power of Meati to life.”

Following its debut in select Momofuku locations, the Culinary Collective will grow its roster of top chefs and culinary leaders across the country. In March, Chicago diners can expect to see Meati on-menu at Charlie McKenna’s Lillie’s Q,as its first-ever animal-free protein offering. As part of the Collective, Meati will also expand existing partnerships with Tom Colicchio, chef and owner of Crafted Hospitality, and Chef Evan Funke of Felix and Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, with to-be-announced offerings throughout the year.

The Collective’s launch comes on the heels of the debut of Meati’s Mega Ranch facility, which is set to produce Meati at a scale that will exceed that of the United States’ largest individual animal-based ranches. To rapidly scale and drive accessibility to its nutritious products, Meati will continue expanding its reach through national and local retail and food service partnerships, with plans to be in 7,000 doors via an omnichannel national footprint by late-2023.

“The confidence we’ve received from recognized chefs who are part of Meati’s Culinary Collective speaks to the unmatched, differentiated product that Meati has to offer,” said Tyler Huggins, CEO and co-founder of Meati. “Having the support of these acclaimed chefs is one thing, but seeing their passionate Meati creations coming out of their world-class restaurants is especially meaningful as we start this massive year of Meati expansion, introducing our cuts to new people and palates throughout the country.”

In addition to the in-restaurant offerings and meal kits, consumers can expect expanded availability to be announced soon. For the latest Culinary Collective offerings and launches, be sure to connect with Meati on Instagram or at Meati.com.

About Meati Foods and Eat Meati™

Founded in 2017, Meati Foods is working to unlock a more delicious, nutritious, equitable and sustainable food system for everyone. Eat Meati™, the debut product line from Meati Foods, features cutlets and steaks made from mushroom root, a whole-food protein cultivated with a modernized version of ancient and natural processes that have helped preserve Earth’s ecosystems for millennia. Eat Meati™ made its early retail debut in July 2022 after multiple months of record sellouts through its direct-to-doorstep online shop. A national omni-channel footprint is planned for late 2023.