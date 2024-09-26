Meet Chef Rob – Rancho de los Caballeros’ New Culinary Maestro

Rancho de los Caballeros is excited to introduce Chef Robert Cornett as our new Executive Chef! With a rich culinary journey that began not in culinary school, but in a mechanic’s garage. Chef Rob’s path to the kitchen has been anything but conventional. His transition from auto mechanic to executive chef is a testament to his passion, dedication, and the belief that inspiration can strike anywhere.

A Unique Culinary Journey

Chef Rob’s love for cooking was sparked 19 years ago while watching the Food Network. This led to a pivotal “aha” moment that would eventually guide him away from the world of car repairs and into the culinary arts. Without any formal culinary training, Chef Rob dove headfirst into the restaurant industry, gaining hands-on experience in various kitchens. From country clubs to renowned resorts like Canyon Ranch Wellness Resort, where he spent a decade honing his skills, Chef Rob has consistently climbed the culinary ladder through hard work and a passion for flavors.

