Meijer Creates Access to Healthy Foods, Supports Local Farmers with Donation to Henry Ford Academy’s Farm to School Initiative 

Retailer’s $500,000 donation supports wholesome, farm-sourced meals and healthy eating programs for high school students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In alignment with its continued efforts to create access to food, Meijer announced a $500,000 donation to The Henry Ford’s public charter high school, Henry Ford Academy, to support its Farm to School initiative. The program provides free, accessible, locally sourced, and cooked-from-scratch school lunches for every high school student.

“At Meijer, we’re known for providing the freshest produce. In fact, we partner with several family farms spanning multiple generations – relationships my grandfather and father began nearly 90 years ago,” said Hank Meijer, Executive Chairman at Meijer. “As a family-owned company, with the purpose of enriching lives in the communities we serve, we support the incredible work The Henry Ford is doing for its Academy students and look forward to this program’s continued success.”

Celebrating its 27th year, Henry Ford Academy is a free, public charter, college preparatory high school uniquely located within the walls of the historic Detroit-based The Henry Ford. The Academy partners with a dozen local farms and organizations to offer its students in-season locally-grown food every day.

“In collaboration with thought leaders like Meijer, The Henry Ford is activating its mission to address the issues of climate change, nutrition and food accessibility,” said Patricia Mooradian, president and CEO of The Henry Ford. “We believe every student in America, starting with our own students at Henry Ford Academy, should have access to free, locally-sourced and cooked from scratch school lunches. Our institution is so fortunate to have Meijer as a longtime partner and as a generous supporter of this important effort.”

Bridging heritage with innovation, The Henry Ford continues to expand its education initiatives that focus on the importance of food, agriculture, and the environment. In September 2023, the organization announced a fundraising goal of $7 million to endow the school lunch program for its Academy.

From supporting neighborhood farmers to carrying locally made products on its shelves, Meijer is committed to not only giving customers the freshest products but also supporting local businesses and their continued growth. The retailer works with hundreds of local growers and is one of the largest purchasers of fruits and vegetables in its six-state footprint. Those relationships put nearly $100 million back into the local economy each year while guaranteeing a secure supply of locally grown products for customers.

“We recognize the value of partnering with local farmers and fostering sustainable relationships that benefit both our customers and our community,” said Melissa Conway, Director of Community Partnerships & Giving at Meijer. “As proud supporters of The Henry Ford, we are excited to be part of this important initiative, focused on the health and nutrition of their Academy students.”

To learn more about how Meijer has recently supported its communities, visit meijercommunity.com.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

About The Henry Ford: Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf.org, its national television series The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford inspires individuals to unlock their potential and help shape a better future.