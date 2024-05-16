Meijer Opens New Supercenter in Hillsdale

New store brings retailer’s one-stop shopping experience to more Michigan customers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer opened a new 159,000-square-foot supercenter in Hillsdale, Mich., bringing its state-of-the-art, one-stop shopping experience to more Michigan customers.

“As we celebrate our 90th anniversary this year, providing value and convenience to our customers is still our top priority as a family-owned company,” Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. “Not only will we bring those benefits to shoppers in Hillsdale, but we will also invest in the community to ensure we are more than just another retailer, but also a community partner.”

Located at 3600 W. Carleton Road in Hillsdale, the new store features convenient digital shopping solutions, including Shop & Scan, which allows shoppers to scan barcodes via a mobile app and bag their items as they shop to make checkout convenient. The store also features deep discounts on surplus food via the Flashfood app, expanded areas for Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup services, and mPerks rewards to help customers earn on every dollar spent.

“Our team members have been working hard to prepare this new store, and we’re so thankful for their passion and energy,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We’re honored to welcome customers into our Hillsdale store today, and we are excited to serve this community for years to come.”

Meijer Hillsdale Store Director Kelli Quintana and her team welcomed customers into the store with a round of applause, which was later followed by a ribbon-cutting event attended by Executive Chairman Hank Meijer. Quintana and the store’s team members demonstrated their support of the community during the past week by making $25,000 in donations to local organizations, including $10,000 to Davis Middle School to help purchase new science lab equipment, and $10,000 to Key Opportunities, an experienced and skilled vocational rehabilitation organization that helps individuals develop work-related skills. Additionally, the store donated $5,000 to the Hillsdale Rotary to help build a public fitness park and playground in Hillsdale.

Meijer donates at least 6 percent of its net profit to charitable organizations annually, and each of its stores works with local food banks and pantries to help fight hunger. Since 2008, the retailer’s Simply Give program has generated more than $86 million for its food pantry partners throughout the Midwest. The Hillsdale store selected St. Anthony Family Center as its first Simply Give pantry partner.

Continuing the retailer’s ongoing efforts to ensure accessibility for all customers, the stores feature new larger, height-adjustable changing tables in the family restrooms for the added convenience and dignity of customers with disabilities and their caregivers. As in all Meijer stores, the Hillsdale store also offers free access to Aira, an app-based service that provides live navigation assistance to blind and low-vision customers using the camera of their smartphones.

Known for grocery options like more than 600 varieties of farm-fresh produce, 150 USDA-certified organic items, and a deli and meat department, the new Meijer store also offers a pharmacy and general merchandise items. Additionally, it features expansive baby and pet departments, apparel, beauty care, a floral department, and garden center.

Meijer opened its first store in Michigan in 1934 and celebrates its 90th anniversary as a family-owned, Midwest retailer this summer.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.