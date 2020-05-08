Meijer Sets Timeline for $ 160M Expansion North of Dayton

Grocery giant Meijer Inc. is laying the groundwork for a $160 million project north of Dayton that could create 65 new jobs and generate millions in new payroll over the next five years.

The privately held supercenter chain plans to develop a fully automated dry grocery supply chain facility on a 160-acre property adjacent to its existing 1.7 million-square-foot distribution center in Tipp City.

The new facility will serve Meijer stores throughout Ohio, Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky, and it “will play a key role in Meijer’s continued growth” in northeast Ohio, according to a memorandum.

