Meijer Supports Local Restaurants With “Buy Local” Meal Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Meijer kicked off a “Buy Local” meal program last week to show appreciation of its frontline team members while supporting local restaurants during these unprecedented times.

Beginning last week, each of the retailer’s 248 supercenters, grocery stores and distribution facilities began partnering with a local, independent restaurant in its community to purchase meals for its team members. This community-focused initiative will continue for the next few weeks.

“Our teams are working hard every day to ensure our stores are clean and fully stocked so our customers can find what they need for their families,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “This initiative is just one of the ways we are trying to show them just how much we appreciate their dedication, while also providing an opportunity to support important small businesses in the communities we serve.”

The Buy Local meal program will continue for the next few weeks but has already boosted morale across the Midwest.

“Our hearts are SO FULL,” wrote Louie Angelo’s, a restaurant near Elgin, Illinois on its Facebook page. “THANK YOU @meijer for supporting Louie Angelo’s during these difficult times!! Your commitment to small, local businesses like ours makes an enormous impact. We feel so honored to provide meals to all your selfless, hardworking employees!”

Meanwhile, the Meijer in West Chester, Ohio chose Roc-a-Fellas for its first team member meal after learning that the restaurant fed 16 families in need, while the Lansing Distribution Center purchased more than 1,900 turkey and ham sub sandwiches from family-owned Tony M’s.

“All of us at Meijer are proud to serve our communities and we will continue to work through these challenging times together,” Keyes said.

