Meijer to Install EV Charging Stations at Supercenters

Grand Rapids’ Meijer has announced it will partner with California’s EVgo to add a public fast charging network for electric vehicles that is powered entirely by renewable electricity.

Installation of the charging stations will begin this summer across Meijer’s supercenters, allowing customers to charge while they shop. The partnership will add to the more than 800 fast charging locations EVgo already owns and operates, while growing EVgo’s footprint and base of more than 220,000 customers nationwide.

EVgo charging stations are capable of powering all fast-charge capable vehicles on the road today.

