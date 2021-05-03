Melt Organic Plant-Based Butter Enters New Market

BOISE, IDAHO – Melt Organic is bringing their successful plant-based butter to the foodservice channel. Melt Organic Butter is a perfected dairy-free, plant-based butter formula, making it an ideal option for cooking and baking across restaurants, college campuses and the menus of other non-commercial operations worldwide. Melt has partnered with Elohi Strategic Advisors to help lead their entry into the foodservice channel.

Melt Organic Butter is ideal not only for vegan and flexitarian menu items, but for serving the allergen-friendly, health-focused and sustainable menu needs across the foodservice channel. The product is free from the top eight allergens, Non-GMO Project Verified, USDA Organic, Kosher Pareve and Rainforest Alliance Certified. Melt is a Certified B Corporation, meaning it is verified at meeting the highest standards for social and environmental responsibility within a for-profit company.

“The Melt formula perfectly balances the flavor and function of dairy butter while maintaining the health, allergen and environmental focuses of a plant-based product,” says Melt CEO Scott Fischer. “We’re excited to expand into foodservice, with Stephanie Lind and the entire Elohi Strategic Advisors team shepherding our growth in this important and complex channel.”

Stephanie Lind, Founder and Chief Business Development Officer for Elohi, previously led initiatives for a number of top food and beverage companies before founding Elohi. She has created a company known for building a deep, guided path to market and helping companies like Impossible Foods and New Wave Foods launch and accelerate into the foodservice channel.

At their core, Melt and Elohi are both dedicated to animal product alternatives, promoting plant-based, better-for-you products and environmental responsibility. Melt Organic Butter is not only better for consumers than its dairy counterpart, but it is sustainably crafted and results in lower carbon emissions — it is Melt’s way of doing better via butter.

“The opportunity for plant-based butter is practically endless across all consumer demographics and menu applications,” says Lind. “The need for dairy-free and vegan products continues to rise across all foodservice sectors, and Melt’s excellent performance for both baking and cooking — along with its fantastic taste — makes it the perfect plant-based alternative for any menu.”

Foodservice operators may contact sales@elohi.us to get started with Melt today.

About Melt Organic: Melt Organic, a registered B Corp, is based in Boise, Idaho, and manufactures its products in the USA. The company distributes its organic, vegan products to more than 10,000 grocery points of distribution across North America, as well as parts of South America and Australia, and supplies foodservice and commercial accounts. It is a wholly owned brand of Prosperity Organic Foods, Inc. Visit meltorganic.com for more information.

About Elohi Strategic Advisors: Elohi Strategic Advisors is a global food and beverage consulting firm with a mission to empower companies to pioneer, develop and innovate in order to achieve success. Founded in 2015, Elohi helps both small and large businesses enter and navigate the complex world of foodservice by building an end-to-end market penetration engine focusing on product, marketing, sales and management. The firm draws on more than 30 years of experience, as well as market dynamics, consumer insights and a client’s business goals to craft a thoughtful go-to-market strategy focused on execution. Visit elohi.us to learn more.