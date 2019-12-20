METRO sells MissFresh

MONTRÉAL – METRO announced today that it is selling MissFresh to Cook it, another Montreal-based ready-to-cook meal company, as part of a transaction involving all of MissFresh’s assets.

This combination of two young complementary Montreal companies will consolidate Quebec’s expertise in ready-to-cook meals and allow it to continue to grow. Cook it will now serve both its current and MissFresh customers. Customers will be able to continue to pick up their ready-to-cook meals at participating Metro stores.

