Miami Grocer Presidente Supermarkets to Roll Out New Wholesale Concept in Kissimmee

The Miami-based grocer plans to open its first wholesale store — called Grand Plaza or Grand Plaza Distributors — in a roughly 100,000-square-foot space at 2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. In addition, Presidente Supermarkets itself plans to have seven grocery stores in Central Florida by the end of 2021, including a 7653 S. Orange Blossom Trail location that opens Jan. 27.

In total, the grocer is expected to employ roughly 700 people locally by the end of the year while catering to an underserved market in Central Florida.

“We’ve seen a large opportunity in Orlando,” Executive Tania Rodriguez, who handles store operations, told Orlando Business Journal.

