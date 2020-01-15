Michael Schwartz Promoted to Senior Vice President of Member Value at International Foodservice Manufacturers Association

CHICAGO — The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) announced that Michael Schwartz has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Member Value. In his new role, Schwartz will serve as the senior executive leading the product and marketing side of the business, working with our members and our board of directors creating new products and managing our current portfolio. Schwartz will continue to report to IFMA President & CEO Larry Oberkfell.

Since joining IFMA more than five years ago, Schwartz has been active in the leadership of the association’s programming and marketing initiatives, growing member ROI to a record level. Over the last 18 months, he has overseen the launch of IFMA’s Food Future 2025™, a groundbreaking interactive tool set that provides members with new resources and models to make more insightful, strategic go-to-market decisions.

“At a time when many associations are wondering about their value propositions, Mike has lifted IFMA to unprecedented heights,” said Oberkfell. “He has done a great job at improving our current portfolio and bringing new tools that meet our members’ dynamic needs.”

Schwartz joined IFMA in 2014 as the Director of Insights and Best Practices after spending six years in the research and consulting business. After being promoted to Senior Director of IFMA’s Centers of Excellence, he became responsible for the strategic direction of the association’s programs and services. Most recently, he has served as Vice President of Member Value, taking over responsibility for the association’s marketing efforts as well. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from The Ohio State University.

“I am looking forward to continuing to find opportunities to enhance the value our members receive and strengthening the relationships they have with their industry partners,” Schwartz said. “I am supported by a great team and a tremendous Board of Directors and can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together.”

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is an established trade association serving foodservice manufacturers for over 65 years to improve industry practices and relationships while equipping every foodservice manufacturer with the tools to navigate their future with confidence. By providing insights, developing best practices and fostering connectivity through events, we enlighten members and motivate change that leads to betterment for the individual member organization and the industry at large. For more information, visit IFMAworld.com. Follow IFMA on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.