Midas Foods International, a US business largely centred on food ingredients, has acquired JM Exotic Foods to boost its presence in the retail channel.

The financial details of the deal, which encompasses a seven-acre processing facility in Moody, Alabama, have not been revealed.

In a statement, Michigan-based Midas Foods said JM Exotic Foods brings “expertise in foodservice and retail spice packaging”.

