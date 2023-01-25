Middleby Acquires Flavor Burst Innovation for Beverage and Soft Serve

ELGIN, Ill.–The Middleby Corporation announced the acquisition of Flavor Burst, an innovative technology used in a variety flavored beverage and soft serve products. The company is based in Danville, Ind. and has annual revenues of $5 million.

“Flavor Burst provides flavoring systems to enhance customer offerings for soft serve, shakes, slush, smoothies, frozen carbonated beverages, frozen coffees, and frozen cocktails. This technology complements and extends the existing product offerings from our beverage group,” said Tim FitzGerald, CEO of Middleby. “Flavor Burst systems can be found in chain restaurants and retail outlets worldwide and are currently used on Taylor equipment, a natural extension of our existing offerings. As part of Middleby and our beverage brand solutions, we are excited for the growth opportunities and providing a more seamless experience for our end users.”

Flavor Burst delivers delicious and visually appealing flavorings to consumers, while simplifying operations. The technology automates multi-flavor syrup dispense, improving flavor consistency and end user profitability. More information is available at www.flavorburst.com.

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company’s pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, the state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens showcases and demonstrates the most advanced Middleby solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World’s Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity. For more information on Middleby and the company’s brands please visit www.middleby.com.