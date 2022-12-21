Middleby Acquires Marco Beverage Systems, Adds Innovative Beverage Solutions

Middleby Retail & FoodService December 21, 2022

ELGIN, Ill.– The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced the acquisition Marco Beverage Systems a designer and manufacturer of innovative and energy-efficient beverage dispense solutions. Based in Dublin, Ireland, Marco has annual revenues of $30 million.

“Marco is a leader in innovative beverage dispensing systems. This acquisition is highly complementary to our growing beverage portfolio, and the Marco product line further expands our offerings in coffee brewers, cold brew dispense, and a variety of hot, cold and sparkling water dispensers,” said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO. “Touchless and in-counter dispense technology is rapidly gaining popularity due to space and labor advantages, along with enhanced aesthetic features. Marco is well-positioned with solutions for these growing trends.”

Manufacturing for more than 40 years, Marco has facilities in Dublin, Ireland, and Ningbo, China. Products include POUR’D cold coffee on tap, which received the Best New Product 2022 award from the Specialty Coffee Association.

For more information about Marco Beverage Systems visit: www.marcobeveragesystems.com

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company’s pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, the state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens showcases and demonstrates the most advanced Middleby solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World’s Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity. For more information on Middleby and the company’s brands please visit www.middleby.com.

