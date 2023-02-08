Middleby Corporation Partners with SBT to Advance NexDraft Technology

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Middleby Corporation (“Middleby”), a global leader in the foodservice industry, has entered into a new strategic and investment partnership with Sustainable Beverage Technologies (“SBT”), a company focused on re-imagining the beer marketspace through revolutionary technological innovations. SBT develops technologically advanced brewing and dispense applications. Middleby, in cooperation with SBT, will be manufacturing the NexDraft® dispensing system featuring Newton CFV technology.

“The proprietary brewing innovation from SBT has led to an evolution within the beer industry,” said Korey Kohl, President of Middleby Beverage. “We have partnered with SBT and are excited to showcase this advanced innovation and dispense to a broader market. Statistics show the demand for nonalcoholic (NA) beer continues to rise, and with BrewVo patented technology, brewers can create and easily distribute an exceptional NA product. Pairing these brewing technologies with Middleby dispensing solutions will revolutionize the beer industry and expand our global reach.”

SBT offers a new, patented process revolutionizing the manufacturing and distribution of high-quality beer. The beer is concentrated, providing a compact sustainable distribution model. SBT has both processing with BrewVo®, and a unique draft beer dispensing with NexDraft®. Both are highly synergistic with existing Middleby capabilities with NexDraft® being manufactured by Wunder-Bar and utilizing Newton CFV fluidics. With Middleby’s investment and support, there is significant global growth potential.

NexDraft is SBT’s revolutionary new tap system which uses Multi-Brewed beer without kegs. NexDraft technology mixes Multi-Brewed beer (packaged in bag-in-box) with water, CO2, and alcohol to deliver classic craft beer taste and aroma. NexDraft extends product shelf life and offers up to 6x more beers without updating facility or expanding bar footprint resulting in significant gains in efficiency and profitability.

“We are excited to work with Middleby as a key strategic partner. Our passion is bringing global, award-winning beer to consumers in a sustainable way through our patented technology,” said Gary Tickle, CEO of SBT. “Middleby is a strong, highly-respected partner with their own beverage innovation, which will enable us to take our BrewVo and NexDraft innovation to a broader global market.”

Why This is Very Good News for Brewers

This is an exciting step forward for the brewing partners using SBT BrewVo technology. Now, not only do they have access to best-in-class NA beer manufacture, they have a path to put NA beer on tap in the most cost effective and sustainable way. The small footprint of the NexDraft solution opens-up opportunities to retail formats where draft beer could never before be served – without the use of kegs.

About The Middleby Corporation

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company’s pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, the state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens showcases and demonstrates the most advanced Middleby solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World’s Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity. For more information on Middleby and the company’s brands please visit www.middleby.com.

About Sustainable Beverage Technologies

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Sustainable Beverage Technologies (“SBT”) is a growth-oriented company focused on re-imagining the beer marketspace through revolutionary technological innovations. SBT is focused on delivering superior quality products and processes that are highly profitable, efficient, and environmentally sustainable. Through partnerships with high-quality craft breweries and beer distributors, SBT strives to transform the beer market. Since the company’s founding in 2010, SBT has introduced patented breakthrough technologies and processes that support the industry value chain, while building a world-class team.

To learn more about the sustainable solutions from SBT visit www.BrewVo.com