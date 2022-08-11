Mike Jacob Named Vice President of Operations for Sunrise ShopRite

West Caldwell, NJ – SunriseShopRite, Inc., the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, announced the appointment of Mike Jacob as Vice President of Operations.

Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and the company’s freestanding liquor stores.

“I am thrilled that Mike is joining Sunrise ShopRite as a key member of our leadership team. His commitment to community and associates is in keeping with our traditions. We look forward to working with Mike to provide the best possible shopping experiences at our stores,” said Dara Sblendorio, president of SunriseShopRite, Inc.

Before joining Sunrise, Jacob worked as a special projects manager at Wakefern Food Corp., the supermarket retailer-owned cooperative and distribution and merchandising arm for ShopRite stores, working closely with Wakefern Members and their store teams on retail operations. He also worked in the past as a ShopRite store director overseeing hundreds of associates and operations for a top performing ShopRite location.

In his new role with Sunrise ShopRite, Inc., Jacob will oversee all store operations and activities for the ShopRites in West Caldwell and Parsippany. He joins a company with an 82-year history and long commitment to community. Dara Sblendorio’s great-grandfather opened Sunrise Market in 1940 in Caldwell. Her family joined the Wakefern cooperative in 1951 and later opened their ShopRite stores. Ned Gladstein, Dara’s father, was named president in 1982 and today serves as advisor and chief financial officer. Dara became president in 2017 and her husband, Frank Sblendorio, is manager of the ShopRite of Parsippany.

“It really is a family operation, and we welcome Mike to our family,” added Dara Sblendorio. “Mike’s knowledge and experience will be important as we continue to build our strong team culture, elevate our shopping experiences and grow our business.”