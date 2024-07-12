Minnesota Grocers Association Announces Garofalo as New President

St. Paul, MN. – The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) is pleased to announce Patrick Garofalo as its new president. He will join the MGA on July 15, transitioning to full responsibilities of the position on August 30. He succeeds Jamie Pfuhl, who is retiring after 27 years with the organization.

Garofalo served Minnesota as a State Representative for the past 20 years. He was a leading voice on policies that affect main street Minnesota. He brings a depth of understanding of the leadership needed to advance the objectives of the MGA. Garofalo’s wide-ranging expertise, work ethic, and long-term goals align with the MGA’s mission to not only advance industry, but the common good of our great state.

“Minnesota is fortunate to have a vibrant food industry – from farm to fork. Minnesota needs strong leaders and advocates for the food industry,” said Garofalo. “I am excited to lead an organization that serves as a foundation of all Minnesota communities. As the leading resource for the state’s food industry, I look forward to collectively tackling new and existing challenges facing this essential industry.”

The MGA Search Committee cited Patrick’s extensive legislative history, his depth of understanding and passion for the advancement of sound policies, and his commitment to representing the food industry of Minnesota. “Patrick expressed an appreciation of the MGA’s reputation at the Capitol and a commitment to advancing our stature. He has the energy, enthusiasm, and excitement to lead the MGA into the future,” said Doug Winsor, MGA Search Committee Chair.

MGA Chair Chris Quisberg added, “Patrick has a vision to achieve the MGA’s strategic objectives, and a willingness to learn the issues plaguing our membership. I’m confident the Minnesota Grocers Association is in good hands.”

The Minnesota Grocers Association is the only state trade association that represents the food industry of Minnesota from farm to fork. We are a legacy organization, having served the industry for over 125 years. We have over 300 retail, manufacturer, and wholesale members supporting nearly 1,300 locations statewide. Our member companies employ over 150,000 union and non-union Minnesotans. We actively advance the common interest of all those engaged in any aspect of the food industry as a leader and advocate in government affairs.