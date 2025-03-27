Monogram Foods Selects Industry Veteran as Second Chief Executive Officer in Company History 

Top food co-manufacturer and private-label provider to continue its legacy of growth, quality, and service through new leadership.



MEMPHIS, TENN. – Monogram Foods, a strategic food manufacturer focused on the co-manufacturing, private label, and foodservice channels, announced Jeff Frank, outgoing CEO of Organic Valley, as CEO, effective April 28. Co-Founder and outgoing CEO Karl Schledwitz, who has led Monogram Foods since 2004, will continue to serve as chairman of Monogram’s Board of Directors.

“Jeff was the unanimous choice of our board and executive team,” says Schledwitz. “We conducted a national search and were fortunate to have some excellent candidates. Based on Jeff’s natural leadership skills, ability to execute on plans, and his track record in driving growth, he was the clear choice to ensure a successful future for Monogram Foods, its people, and its customers.”

Frank brings more than two decades of leadership experience. Before joining Organic Valley in January 2023, where he led the company to exceed financial targets and land the top market share spot, he had a 25-year career at Hormel Foods. There he held several top roles including leading the company through its largest acquisition.

“I am excited to join Monogram Foods at this pivotal moment in its journey,” says Frank. “I deeply admire the incredible vision and hard work the founders have put into building this company. The passion, vision, and culture at Monogram are inspiring, and I look forward to working alongside this talented team to continue driving success.”

Mr. Frank joins Monogram as CEO on April 28 and will be based in Memphis.

About Monogram Foods

Monogram Foods is a leading food manufacturer focused on the co-manufacturing, private label, and foodservice channels throughout the United States. Since its founding in 2004, Monogram has expanded to 12 locations across 7 states, with more than 3500 employees. Monogram has the capability to produce a diverse array of products including meat snacks, appetizers, assembled sandwiches, fully cooked and raw bacon, corn dogs, USDA baked goods, and other convenience products. Visit us at www.monogramfoods.com.

Monogram Foods is owned by Pritzker Private Capital (PPC) along with management and co-investors. PPC partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services, and healthcare sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Additional information about Pritzker Private Capital is available at www.ppcpartners.com.