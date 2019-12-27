Mood Media Partners with Earth Fare to Enhance Customer Experience in Charlotte, NC Store Café

AUSTIN, Texas– Mood Media, the world’s leading in-store media solutions company dedicated to elevating the Customer Experience, today announced its partnership with Earth Fare, the authentic organic and natural foods grocery store. Focused on further enhancing Earth Fare’s customer experiences, Mood installed multiple custom-designed digital signage display options and strategies in the Café of an Earth Fare store in Charlotte, North Carolina. This trial, as part of a full renovation of the store, took place in mid-2019, and led to a 10 percent increase in the Café’s “Eat In” food category sales.

At the start of the trial, Earth Fare developed creative digital media content, which was displayed across five professionally-mounted 55-inch ultra-high-definition LCD screens, provided and installed by Mood. With typically longer dwell times than the average grocery-retail department, the content strategy in the Café had to be relevant and provide value to patrons. Collaboration led to a dynamic content strategy with built-in flexibility for content changes and updates. Added digital signage strategies in this store’s Café area included:

Digital Menu Boards for beverage and “eat in” food purchases at the point of sale

Branded Earth Fare content driving “eat in” food options and targeted messaging

Ability to air live sports, specifically surrounding March Madness basketball games

Displays of current and upcoming weather conditions at that location

Easily changeable content streams at each of the five screens in the Café

“In addition to our commitment to provide clean and healthy food options for our shoppers, we are also dedicated to ensuring that our shoppers have enjoyable and memorable experiences,” said Mike Savage, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Earth Fare. “Mood Media helped us create a branded café environment that positively distinguishes us from other grocers. With new visual technologies and engaging, customized content, shoppers felt invited to eat, drink, lounge and relax.”

Additionally, with the secure Mood Harmony visual experience, authorized employees at Earth Fare have complete control over digital signage solutions in this location’s Café as well as in all other U.S. Earth Fare stores that Mood supports, encompassing more than 180 screens and 400 media devices to-date. The intuitive CMS interface allows users to instantly manage, edit and publish content for one or multiple screens across various locations. Mood’s unique scheduling feature also allows Earth Fare to schedule content as far out or as soon as necessary, even down to the second.

“Earth Fare understands the importance of creating an authentic experience that allows customers to interact with their brand across multiple channels while also driving further sales,” said Trey Courtney, Global Chief Products & Partnerships Officer at Mood Media. “We were thrilled to partner with them for this latest test, which served to showcase firsthand the undeniable difference that incorporating smartly approached, dynamic digital signage elements can make, including to the bottom line.”

Earth Fare is also leveraging Mood’s partnership with DISH, broadcasting live TV on occasion from select screens in their Charlotte, NC location’s Café.

About Mood Media

Mood Media is the world’s leading in-store media solutions company dedicated to elevating the Customer Experience. We create greater emotional connections between brands and consumers through the right combination of sight, sound, scent, social and systems solutions. We reach more than 150 million consumers each day through more than 500,000 subscriber locations in 100+ countries around the globe. Mood’s clients include businesses of all sizes and market sectors, from the world’s most recognized retailers and hotels to quick-service restaurants, local banks and thousands of small businesses. For more details: www.moodmedia.com.

About Earth Fare

Founded in 1975 in Asheville, North Carolina, Earth Fare is one of the largest natural and organic food retailers in the country, with locations across 10 states in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. Their full-service philosophy incorporates the highest food Quality Standards in the industry with compelling value, friendly and knowledgeable service, and superior shopping experience. It’s a philosophy that makes it easy to live a healthier lifestyle, every day. Live Longer With Earth Fare.