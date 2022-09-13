More than 100 Hannaford Supermarket Stores to Offer SNOWFOX Sushi

HOUSTON — In collaboration with its sister brand, Bento Sushi, SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc. (SNOWFOX) has converted 107 Hannaford Supermarket locations across the retailer’s footprint in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.

“The SNOWFOX Group represents quality sushi brands that cater to international customers,” said Stacy Kwon, president and CEO, SNOWFOX. “To continue our commitment to provide fresh Japanese cuisine on a global scale, we are strategically shifting the majority of U.S. grocery store sushi kiosks to SNOWFOX, with Bento Sushi focusing on Canada, non-traditional U.S.-based markets and Hawaii, while our other brands, Taiko and YO! will continue serving fresh and healthy sushi across the pond in the U.K.”

“Bento Sushi’s roots began in downtown Toronto more than 25 years ago and we are proud to continue serving our Canadian clientele the high-quality sushi sourced with the freshest ingredients that has made Bento Sushi Canada’s largest sushi company,” said Glenn Brown, president and CEO, Bento Sushi.

In addition to Bento Sushi’s focus on the Canadian market, the company will also continue its service in Hawaii and non-traditional retail settings in the U.S. including college campuses, business parks and airport terminals.

Founded in 2005, SNOWFOX is one of the largest operators and franchise owners of sushi kiosks in the U.S., managing more than 1,300 full-service sushi bars in supermarkets, wholesale, university and corporate settings.

About SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc

Founded in 2005, SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc is a leading provider of full-service sushi kiosks in the grocery industry. We own and operate over 1,300 full-service sushi kiosks in 38 states throughout the continental U.S., Hawaii and Alaska. Our products, including cooked and raw sushi, bento boxes, chef favorites, appetizers, and party platters has taken sushi back to its origins of chef-based theatricality. Providing high end restaurant quality but with grab-n-go convenience in our guest’s own neighborhoods. To learn more about us, visit jfefood.com.

About Bento

Bento was founded in 1996 in Toronto and is the second-largest sushi brand in North America and the largest in Canada (by number of sites serviced). Providing quality sushi and hot Asian food in over 950 locations, across a range of formats including quick-service restaurants, on-site kiosks in grocery stores and non-traditional locations such as colleges and universities, hospitals, business offices and 6 production facilities that supply bento express sushi to over 2,000 grocery and institutional foodservice clients across North America. For more information visit bentosushi.com.