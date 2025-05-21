More than 120 Whole Foods Market Team Members Graduate from Artisan Pizza-Making Apprentice Program

Pizzaioli training helps store Team Members grow artisan skills and advance their careers

AUSTIN, Texas — Whole Foods Market is pleased to announce the graduation of 121 store Team Members from its Pizzaioli Apprentice Program, a hands-on culinary training program designed to build expertise in artisan pizza-making and enhance customer experience in stores.

The 12-week program focuses on technique, product knowledge, and merchandising—equipping store Team Members with skills that strengthen both their career paths and in-store service. Apprentices complete six progressive modules, starting with foundational pizza principles and ingredient knowledge, and advancing through dough preparation, pizza station management, and advanced skill-building.

“As we expand this program in 2025, our goal is to have at least one Certified Pizzaioli in every store,” said Steve Marano, Principal of Team Member Development at Whole Foods Market. “This program doesn’t just build culinary skills—it’s about crafting delicious, high-quality pizza and creating an experience that keeps customers coming back for more.”

Currently offered at select locations in the U.S. and Canada, the Pizzaioli apprentice program is open to store Team Members with at least six months of experience. Graduates receive official certification as Whole Foods Market Pizzaioli. Newly certified Pizzaioli represent stores across the retailer’s California, Central West, Midwest, Northeast, North Atlantic & International, and Southeast regions.

The Pizzaioli Apprentice Program is one of several offered by Whole Foods Market to help Team Members pursue highly skilled culinary and artisan career paths. Other programs include the Fishmonger Apprentice, Certified Cheese Professional, Butcher Apprentice, Bakery Decorator Apprentice, and Produce Professional Apprentice programs. Each blends hands-on training, mentorship, and extended practice to support meaningful growth and specialization.

To learn more about career development programs at Whole Foods Market, visit https://careers.wholefoodsmarket.com/apprenticeships .

