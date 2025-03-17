More Than a Dining Hall: Sodexo Unveils One & All, A Campus Dining Experience to Enhance Everyday Student Life

BETHESDA, Md. — Sodexo’s recent Student Lifestyle Study shows that 87% of students view on-campus dining as the number one way to connect, build community, and enhance their overall college experience. As part of a continued commitment to student engagement and community building, Sodexo Campus is launching One & All—a new resident dining experience designed to transform each meal into a warm engaging experience where each student feels they belong.

Sodexo Campus will transition university dining halls across the country starting this month to feature One & All including Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn.; Curry College in Milton, Mass.; Northern Colorado in Greenley, Colo.; and New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, N.M.; among others with more than 50 dining halls transformed by the fall 2025 semester and 150 expected by Fall 2026.

One & All offers students:

Deliciousness Everyday: Chef-prepared meals made fresh on site that deliver nutritious innovative menus developed to satisfy flavor seekers and the need for dietary transparency.

Chef-prepared meals made fresh on site that deliver nutritious innovative menus developed to satisfy flavor seekers and the need for dietary transparency. Variety and Customization: A diverse menu ranging from comfort food classics to adventurous global flavors, with options to accommodate all dietary needs while allowing students to customize their dishes and create their own food journey.

A diverse menu ranging from comfort food classics to adventurous global flavors, with options to accommodate all dietary needs while allowing students to customize their dishes and create their own food journey. Dynamic Spaces: Modern dining environments featuring flexible seating, fun music playlist, and adaptable layouts to support solo recharging, casual meetups, and vibrant social gatherings.

Modern dining environments featuring flexible seating, fun music playlist, and adaptable layouts to support solo recharging, casual meetups, and vibrant social gatherings. Engaging Experiences: Interactive chef demonstrations from James Beard Foundation partners, themed events, and student-driven initiatives turn every dining experience into an opportunity for community engagement.

“Dining is not just about nourishment—it’s where conversations spark, communities form and lifelong memories are created,” said Drew Nannis, Chief Marketing Officer of Sodexo Campus. “Our teams on campus are in a unique position to drive that engagement. With One & All, we combine a wide variety of food choices with customization in the dining environment to deliver a welcome and comfortable community experience. We bring together chefs who create fresh, flavorful meals every day, and spaces where there is something for all to create a genuine sense of belonging.”

Guided by data, insights, and decades of experience on more than 400 campuses nationwide, Sodexo Campus enhances college dining with innovative food options, thoughtfully designed spaces, and tailored programs to meet each community’s unique needs. Sodexo Campus recently announced the launch of Food Hive, its newest people-centered dining concept featuring community-oriented campus convenience stores that support local partners and minority- and women-owned businesses. Sodexo Campus has also partnered with the James Beard Foundation®, bringing award-winning chefs to college campuses and upholding its greater mission of fostering meaningful moments for students.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global Fortune 500 company operating in 45 countries and a leading provider of sustainable food and integrated facilities management in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Across the U.S., the company employs over 100,000 people and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs by annually purchasing goods and services from a wide range of small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and to contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.