Multicultural Influences are Shifting American Appetites During the Super Bowl (and Beyond)

What’s on tap for your Super Bowl party this year? While potato skins, pizza, cheese sticks and American lager have a long-standing history with the big game, the growing Latinx* influence across the U.S. is inspiring many American football fans to swap their traditional fare for imported beer and jalapeño poppers.

While counter to historical trends, the shift isn’t surprising. The Latinx community represents nearly one-fifth of the U.S. population, and the U.S. Census projects that to double to 109 million over the next 40 years. And as a result, the Latinx community is playing an increasing role in defining what it means to be American—including what Americans eat and drink during major events like the Super Bowl.

Notably, Latinx consumers in Florida, which is where this year’s game will be played (Miami), wield $165 billion in annual spending power. That represents 18% of the U.S. Latinx community’s total spending power. In terms of engagement with the game itself, tune-in among Hispanics has remained steady over the past few years at about 11 million, as more than 50% of Hispanic households tune in for each game. And with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez taking the stage at halftime, there’s little doubt that Hispanic viewership will stay strong this year.

