Name Brands and Private Labels Battle for Grocery Shelf Space

There’s a battle brewing over shelf space in America’s grocery stores.

As The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, this conflict is being driven by a shrinking amount of real estate in grocery aisles as stores begin to include more of their own lower-cost products.

Supermarkets are reducing both the number of items they stock and their overall physical space, Steve Zurek, a vice president at consumer research firm NIQ, told the WSJ, adding that private-label brands — aka store brands — are taking up more room as consumers cut back.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: PYMNTS