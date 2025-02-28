NASDA Members Advocate for Expansion of “Food as Medicine” Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – At the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture 2025 Winter Policy Conference, NASDA members voted to support federal programs and policies that expand “food as medicine” initiatives and strengthen their connection to local and regional food systems.

NASDA CEO Ted McKinney highlighted the significance of the policy update stating, “Food as medicine programs create new opportunities for small and medium-sized farmers to engage with regional and public health-focused initiatives, ensuring more individuals have access to nutritious foods that support their health. Supplying local programs with nutritious products from nearby farms creates a win-win for farmers, ranchers and consumers in those communities.”

Recognizing the significant potential at the intersection of agriculture and healthcare, the organization’s newly amended national feeding and nutrition assistance program policy now states, “NASDA supports the utilization of federal funding to create food as medicine programs, such as medically tailored meals, that will use agriculture products to create improved health outcomes and reduce medical treatment costs.”



NASDA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit association which represents the elected and appointed commissioners, secretaries and directors of the departments of agriculture in all 50 states and four U.S. territories. NASDA grows and enhances American food and agricultural communities through policy, partnerships and public engagement. To learn more about NASDA, please visit www.nasda.org. ###