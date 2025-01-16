National Advertising Division Refers Home Chef to Federal Trade Commission

New York, NY – Based on Relish Labs, LLC d/b/a Home Chef’s failure to address compliance concerns from a previous inquiry, BBB National Program’s National Advertising Division has referred Home Chef to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in accordance with its procedures.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) conducted two prior compliance proceedings, following a challenge from HelloFresh, during which Home Chef agreed to modify or discontinue certain claims. Among these were the express claim “Don’t settle for HelloFresh” and the implied claim “Home Chef provides better quality meals and superior service than HelloFresh,” which Home Chef informed NAD it had permanently discontinued.

NAD treated the permanently discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended it be discontinued.

However, NAD received reports about continued noncompliance concerning the “#1 in Customer Satisfaction” claim and engaged with Home Chef to ensure full compliance with the decision. As Home Chef declined to make the required changes, NAD has referred the matter to the FTC for review and potential enforcement action. Additionally, NAD will notify the platforms where noncompliant advertising appeared and with whom it has a reporting relationship.

