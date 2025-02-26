National Grocers Association Announces Amy Niemetscheck as Woman of the Year Award Winner 

Las Vegas, NV – The National Grocers Association (NGA) and the Women Grocers of America (WGA) are proud to announce Amy Niemetscheck, President and CEO of CertCo Inc., as the 2025 recipient of the prestigious WGA Woman of the Year Award.

The WGA Woman of the Year Award is presented to those who exemplify strong leadership qualities and a passion for the independent grocery industry. Eligible winners must be female professionals with a minimum of seven years of experience in the independent food industry and may come from any NGA membership sector, including retailers, wholesalers, associates, and suppliers, but must be employed by an NGA member.

A lifelong supporter of independent grocers, Niemetscheck grew up shopping at Miller and Son’s grocery store in Verona, WI, where she gained a deep appreciation for the values that define independent grocery stores. Beginning her career as an auditor at a regional accounting firm where CertCo was one of her clients, she would later join CertCo in 2011 and rose to become president and CEO in 2019.

An involved and a fierce advocate for the independent grocer, Amy is deeply involved in NGA, Retailer Owned Food Distributors & Associates, and WGA, holding or having held board positions in each organization.

“Amy’s leadership, advocacy, and dedication to the independent grocery industry make her a truly deserving recipient of this award,” said Chelsea Matzen, vice president of the NGA Foundation. “Her commitment to fostering strong community values, volunteerism, and industry involvement exemplifies the mission of Women Grocers of America.”

Under Amy’s leadership, CertCo implemented several impactful initiatives, including offering eight hours of paid volunteer time for non-union employees. She has spearheaded volunteer partnerships with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, The Humane Society, Second Harvest, and Gilda’s Club.

For more information on the WGA Woman of the Year Award, visit our website here.

