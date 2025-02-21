National Grocers Association Reveals 2025 Creative Choice Award Winners 

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, has revealed the winners of its annual Creative Choice Awards, which recognizes outstanding marketing and merchandising programs from independent grocery retailers across the country.

Recipients of the Creative Choice Awards gain respect throughout the industry and receive national recognition at The NGA Show, taking place Feb. 23-25, 2025, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Sponsored by Kellanova and Unilever, honorees will be recognized during the opening general session on the morning of Feb. 25, which will include panel discussions with the winners moderated by Rick Brindle, longtime retail and CPG industry veteran.

Judged by a panel of industry experts and trade press members, the contest features various categories in which one winner and, in most categories, one honorable mention are chosen from among smaller and larger operators. The judges determined category winners based on creativity, clarity, innovation and effectiveness of each entry. Additionally, two special recognition award winners were selected. NGA received more than 300 award entries across all categories.

New categories this year included Multicultural Marketing, which recognizes efforts to engage community diversity, and Top Pick for Talent, which honors efforts to position grocery as a career option for the emerging workforce. Additionally, the fresh merchandising categories were broken out into separate departments: meat and seafood; bakery, deli, prepared foods and foodservice; dairy; and produce/floral. Finally, two crossover categories include elements of both marketing and merchandising: Private Label/Store Brands and Shopper Experience.

“The Creative Choice Awards continue to showcase the incredible innovation and ingenuity of independent grocers,” said Laura Strange, NGA’s chief communications & engagement officer and senior vice president. “We continue to be impressed by the way independent grocers are finding new ways to engage with their customers both inside and outside the physical store.”

From the category winners, one “Outstanding Marketer” and one “Outstanding Merchandiser” will be selected by the independent supermarket community and their supporters through online voting, open now through 11:59 p.m. PST Sunday, Feb. 23. Votes can be cast here.

Marketing and merchandising category winners will be announced at The NGA Show.

The following are the 2025 Creative Choice Awards recipients:

Digital Connections

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Broulim’s Fried Chicken

Honorable Mention: Dorothy Lane Market The DLM Experience

Larger operator (16+ stores)

Winner: Harps Food Stores The Meatloaf Lady

Honorable Mention: Freson Bros. Dinner Boxes and Catering

Traditional Media – TV, Radio and Print

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Corner Market Food is Fun

Honorable Mention: Adams Fairacre Farms Hudson Valley Fresh Dairy Farmers

Larger operator (16+ stores)

Winner: Fareway Stores Field of Dreams

Honorable Mention: Freson Bros. Dinner Boxes and Catering

Innovations in Integrated Media

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Oliver Lemon’s Mega Meat Sale

Honorable Mention: Kennie’s Marketplace Loyalty Program

Larger operator (16+ stores)

Winner: Roche Bros. Backyard BBQ Summer Instant Win Game

Honorable Mention: Freson Bros. Cutie Pies

Community Engagement

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Burns Family Neighborhood Markets Supermarket Smiles

Honorable Mention: Walt Churchill’s Market Seagate Food Bank

Larger operator (16+ stores)

Winner: ShopRite RU Ready for Game Day

Honorable Mention: Leevers Locovore Localpalooza

Grand Opening or Remodel

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Edwards Food Giant Lakewood Village Grand Opening

Larger operator (16+ stores)

Winner: Macey’s Market Little Cottonwood Grand Opening: Building Stores Around Community

Honorable Mention: ShopRite of Old Bridge Grand Re-Opening

Multicultural Marketing

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Teloloapan Meat Market Fiestas Patrias

Honorable Mention: Arteaga’s Food Center Posadas

Larger operator (16+ stores)

Winner: ShopRite So Yummy: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Honorable Mention: Allegiance Retail Services/Foodtown Bringing Global Flavors Home for the Holidays

Shopper Experience

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Dorothy Lane Market Annual Wedding Showcase

Honorable Mention: Briar Patch Food Co-op First Birthday for Second Store a Success

Larger operator (16+ stores)

Winner: Harps Food Stores The Meatloaf Lady

Honorable Mention: Freson Bros. Alberta Beef Round-up

Top Pick for Talent

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Teloloapan Meat Market Mes de Mujer

Larger operator (16+ stores)

Winner: SpartanNash Careers for a Better Life

Honorable Mention: Coborn’s Why I Love Coborn’s

Local, Specialty or Emerging Products

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Trig’s We Got Crab Claws

Honorable Mention: Bianchini’s Market Taste Local

Larger Operator (16+ stores)

Winner: Freson Bros. Cutie Pies

Honorable Mention: Rosauers x Spiceology

Fresh: Meat/Seafood

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Trig’s We Got Crab Claws

Honorable Mention: Oliver Lemon’s Mega Meat Sale

Larger operator (16+ stores)

Winner: Roche Bros. Perishables Brand Campaign

Honorable Mention: Coborn’s Great Summer Grill Out

Fresh: Bakery/Deli/Prepared Foods/Foodservice

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Dorothy Lane Market The DLM Experience

Honorable Mention: Broulim’s Fried Chicken

Larger operator (16+ stores)

Winner: Harps Food Stores The Meatloaf Lady

Honorable Mention: SpartanNash Deli Meal Solutions

Fresh: Dairy

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Adams Fairacre Farms Hudson Valley Fresh Dairy Farmers

Larger operator (16+ stores)

Winner: Houchens Food Group Dairy Month

Fresh: Produce/Floral

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Broulim’s Hatch Chile Roasting Festival

Honorable Mention: Adams Fairacre Farms Farmers Campaign

Larger operator (16+ stores)

Winner: Freson Bros. Flower Market Social Media Awareness Campaign

Honorable Mention: IGA US Highbush Blueberry Council Boost of Blue

Center Store/Frozen

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Moose’s Market Merchandising Success

Honorable Mention: Price Chopper Frugal Frank Shows Savings

Larger operator (16+ stores)

Winner: Coborn’s More Monday / Wow Wednesday / Fuel Frenzy

Honorable Mention: Houchens Food Group Frozen Food Month

Special Recognition

Excellence in ESG Award, presented by Kellanova: Festival Foods Turkey Trot

People Positive Award, presented by Unilever: Coborn’s Celebrating A Sense of Belonging

About NGA

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org