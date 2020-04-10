National Grocers Association Thanks #SuperMarketSuperHeroes

Arlington, VA – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, is thanking independent retail and wholesale grocery associates for their hard work and dedication during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak with a campaign built around the hashtag #SuperMarketSuperHeroes. NGA is also providing a variety of resources, materials, and guidance as independent grocers throughout the country are handling increased demand.

“I’m so proud of the way independent grocers and wholesalers are responding to this unprecedented crisis and I thank them for being on the front lines of this national emergency,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “NGA is also standing by our members during these challenging times by offering resources and connecting industry partners in the supply chain to enable them to continue providing their customers with fresh produce, quality products, and unmatched customer service.”

Daily Member Alerts

NGA is sending out a daily email to our entire membership with relevant and timely information on the crisis. These updates include important information from government, developments on Capitol Hill, and industry information that you may find helpful. For more information, please contact membership@nationalgrocers.org

Career Center Postings for Independent Grocers & Wholesalers

The NGA Foundation is committed to helping the grocery industry assist with the demands our members are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are in need of new or temporary staff to support your operations at this time, please consider posting your opening on the NGA Foundation Career Center at no charge. Please contact Maggie White at mwhite@nationalgrocers.org with any questions.

Free New Online Training Courses Related to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The NGA Online training center is now offering COVID-19 relevant courses.

About NGA

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages, and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.