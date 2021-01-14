National Restaurant Association Shares Top 10 Trends for 2021

National Restaurant Association Retail & FoodService January 14, 2021

For so many, 2020 was a year of fear and uncertainty as the coronavirus ravaged the country and put the restaurant industry through its worst year in history. The economy came to a halt as millions of Americans sheltered in place, and businesses were forced to close indoor spaces.

About 110,000 restaurants across the nation fell victim to dining restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, closing either temporarily or for good.

According to Association research, the industry lost some $240 billion in sales and is still 2.5 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: National Restaurant Association

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Aramark Chefs Dish on 2020 Food Trends

January 29, 2020 Aramark

The start of a new decade brings a time of reflection and positive change, including what will influence the food decisions we make. Aramark, the largest U.S.-based food service company, asked its top chefs to share their thoughts about the top food trends of 2020.