National Restaurant Association Shares Top 10 Trends for 2021

For so many, 2020 was a year of fear and uncertainty as the coronavirus ravaged the country and put the restaurant industry through its worst year in history. The economy came to a halt as millions of Americans sheltered in place, and businesses were forced to close indoor spaces.

About 110,000 restaurants across the nation fell victim to dining restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, closing either temporarily or for good.

According to Association research, the industry lost some $240 billion in sales and is still 2.5 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels.

