National Retail Solutions (NRS) Announces Integration with Google, Helping Local Retailers Attract In-Store Shoppers

Newark, NJ – National Retail Solutions (NRS) announced a new integration with Google that makes it easier for independent retailers to attract shoppers to their stores.

The collaboration allows retailers to automatically showcase their in-store products to local customers by searching on Google Search, Google Maps, and the Shopping tab.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Google on this initiative further to equip our retailers with the tools necessary for success, said Ari B. Korman, SVP of Ecommerce at NRS. The integration drives more store traffic and provides retailers an entirely automated and hassle-free online presence.”

NRS retailers can now leverage the power of Google to attract local shoppers who are actively searching for their products effortlessly. When customers search for a product near them on Google, they can see which local retailers have it in stock and are directed to their storefront to complete the purchase.

NRS retailers with a verified Google Business Profile can use this exciting new integration. Their business profile helps Google accurately link products to the correct store location, building customer trust and making it easier for them to find your business online.

The integration with Google eliminates time-consuming manual updates and product uploads, providing retailers with a fully automated solution at no cost.

“At NRS, we’re committed to providing our independent retailers with the tools and technology they need to thrive and compete with larger chains,” said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of NRS. Our new integration with Google represents a powerful partnership, which allows our retailers to effortlessly connect with local shoppers and grow their businesses like never before.”

National Retail Solutions (NRS) operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and NRS Pay credit card processing for small and mid-size independent retailers. With thousands of active terminals across the USA and Canada, the robust, custom-built POS system includes features such as inventory management, sales tracking, and marketing tools, empowering store owners to compete and thrive against the competition. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).