Natural Grocers and Rodale Institute Celebrate Earth Month with Annual Ladybug Love Campaign, April 1-30, 2025

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — In honor of Earth Month, Natural Grocers® is partnering with Rodale Institute for its annual Ladybug LoveSM campaign. A longtime leader of the organic movement through national advocacy efforts and rigorous product standards, Natural Grocers encourages its communities to pledge to protect beneficial insects and further Rodale Institute’s mission to help farmers adopt regenerative organic agricultural methods.



RODALE INSTITUTE

For more than 77 years, Rodale Institute has advanced organic agriculture through science, proving that healthy soil = healthy food = healthy people. With over 33 active research projects across 12 sites, it is a global leader in regenerative organic research and solutions.

This year’s Earth Month fundraising efforts will benefit Rodale Institute and its Farmer Training Programs—highly immersive, full-time programs that train farmers in organic practices and offer a pathway to careers in regenerative organic crop and vegetable production.

“We’re honored to be chosen as a cause supported by Natural Grocers and its customers,” said Rodale Institute CEO Jeff Tkach. “When shoppers invest their hard-earned dollars in the Institute’s work, they’re supporting small family farms, improving the environment, and growing the body of scientific research that equips farmers to adopt regenerative organic practices.”

LADYBUG LOVE

“Natural Grocers’ Ladybug Love campaign raises awareness about the crucial role beneficial insects play in our food supply and regenerative farming,” said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. “It’s fitting that this year’s campaign supports Rodale Institute because its groundbreaking research and farmer-support programs drive meaningful change in agriculture and food production. Through the generosity of our customers and Rodale Institute’s commitment, we can help launch or refine careers in organic agriculture. We are grateful to our customers for sharing our passion to protect beneficial insects, the land, and our planet.”

PLEDGE, PURCHASE OR DONATE

Customers can take or renew their Ladybug Love pledge online, committing to avoiding chemicals that harm ladybugs and other beneficial insects in their homes, yards, and gardens while supporting 100% organic produce. Natural Grocers aims to raise $100,000 in April for Rodale Institute’s Farmer Training Programs through the following in-store fundraising opportunities:

Natural Grocers will donate $1 (up to $25,000) to Rodale Institute for every Ladybug Love pledge signed from April 1-30. [i]

to Rodale Institute for every Ladybug Love pledge signed from April 1-30. Customers can donate $1, $5, or $10 at the register to support Rodale Institute’s Farmer Training Programs from April 1-30.

at the register to support Rodale Institute’s Farmer Training Programs from April 1-30. For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold from April 22-24, Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Rodale Institute.

sold from April 22-24, Natural Grocers will donate to Rodale Institute. {N}power® members who make or renew their pledge from April 1-15 will receive $5 off their purchase from April 22-24. [ii]

who make or renew their pledge from April 1-15 will receive their purchase from April 22-24. {N}power members will also receive a free limited-edition Ladybug Love reusable bag and sticker with any purchase from April 22-24.[iii]

{N}power is Natural Grocers’ FREE member rewards program, offering exclusive discounts, digital coupons, and members-only benefits. Customers can sign up for {N}power at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.[iv]

COUNT THE LADYBUGS SWEEPSTAKES

Through April 26, customers are invited to count the ladybugs hidden throughout the pages of Natural Grocers’ good4u® Health Hotline® magazine (Vol. 93), for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card.

To enter, customers must fill out the form in the magazine and drop it off at any Natural Grocers store by April 26, 2025.

A drawing will determine the winner from all correct entries.[v]

SPECIAL EARTH DAY EDUCATION & DEALS

Throughout April, Natural Grocers will continue to celebrate Earth Month, by sharing regenerative living insights and resources related to food, homes, gardens and yards. The celebration culminates in a three-day Earth Day event, April 22-24, featuring special discounts, giveaways and sweepstakes.

Customers can learn more by picking up the April edition of the Health Hotline at their local Natural Grocers store or visiting www.naturalgrocers.com.

Learn more about Rodale Institute’s history and mission at www.rodaleinstitute.org.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers’ flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its “Commitment to Community” and “Commitment to Crew”. In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

ABOUT RODALE INSTITUTE

Rodale Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing the regenerative organic agriculture movement through rigorous research, farmer training, and education. The Institute’s groundbreaking science and direct farmer support programs serve as a catalyst for change in farming and food production worldwide. Over its 77-year history, Rodale Institute has proven that organic farming is not only viable but essential to humanity’s survival.

