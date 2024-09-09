Natural Grocers Announces Collaboration with Bitchin’ Sauce to Benefit the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund

Through September 30, 2024, customers can give back to Natural Grocers’ good4u Crew, while enjoying discounts on Bitchin’ Sauce products and a delicious co-branded, gourmet pizza recipe

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is proud to announce a creative, collaborative, philanthropic project with the beloved brand, Bitchin’ Sauce.

This vegan brand which specializes in nut-based dips, got its start at farmers’ markets almost 14 years ago and is now known all over the world for its exceptional taste, unique spice combinations and of course, its playful marketing. Designed for dipping, these sauces are also perfect as spreads, rubs, dressings…and even pizza sauce.

NATURAL GROCERS & BITCHIN’ SAUCE

Through September 30, for every Bitchin’ Sauce purchased at Natural Grocers, Bitchin’ Sauce will donate $1 to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund. Established in 2020, this nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization provides short-term financial assistance to Natural Grocers good4u® Crew members or their immediate family members who have encountered economic hardship due to sickness, natural disasters, or other unforeseen circumstances.

“Bitchin’ Sauce strives to create a brighter future made possible by thriving individuals and families,” said a representative for Bitchin’ Sauce. “We are honored to collaborate with Natural Grocers this September to support its Heroes in Aprons Fund to foster meaningful change and provide assistance to those who need it most.”

Raquel Iseley, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers added, “Natural Grocers has carried Bitchin’ Sauce products since 2016. We love the quality, flavors and fun this modest but mighty company brings to our shelves. When they approached us about doing a partnership project, we couldn’t wait to dive in. The company’s genuine enthusiasm is as infectious as their products are tasty. We urge our customers to pick up one or two tubs of Bitchin’ Sauce through the month of September (you can freeze them!) and help us ‘Spread the good’.”

SPREAD THE GOOD

Get ready to score big this season with delicious flavor while spreading the good with a Bitchin’ Sauce Game Day deal.[i]

September 6-28: All varieties of Bitchin’ Sauce are on sale for $3.99/8 oz. [ii]

All varieties of Bitchin’ Sauce are on sale for $3.99/8 oz. September 12-14: You can score their organic sauces at an even deeper discount during Natural Grocers’ special Organic Month Celebration ($2.79/8 oz.). [iii]

You can score their organic sauces at an even deeper discount during Natural Grocers’ special Organic Month Celebration ($2.79/8 oz.). NEW Co-Branded Recipe: Don’t miss out on this delicious co-branded Spinach Artichoke Pizza recipe, starring a game-changing sauce from the folks who know best!

ORGANIC MONTH WITH NATURAL GROCERS

September is also Organic Month! To celebrate, Natural Grocers is offering savings on additional products which reflect the company’s commitment to organic practices through September 28. Customers can enjoy free samples, deeper discounts and giveaways from September 12-14, including savings of up to 55%, storewide for all customers. Visit your local Natural Grocers for details.

Click here to learn more about Bitchin’ Sauce.

To learn more about Natural Grocers’ Heroes in Aprons Fund, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/heroes-in-aprons-fund.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers’ flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its “Commitment to Community” and “Commitment to Crew”. In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

ABOUT BITCHIN’ SAUCE

Bitchin’ Sauce is made from raw, California almonds and is Gluten-Free, Vegan, Kosher, Project Non-GMO Certified, and totally Bitchin’. First introduced in the San Diego farmers markets, Bitchin’ Sauce has single-handedly pioneered the nut-based dip category. Try their creamy dips on your favorite savory foods — from fish tacos to Bitchin’ Burgers! Sold in the refrigerated dip section. Visit www.bitchinsauce.com for more information.

[i] Offer valid 9/1/24 to 9/30/24. Terms and conditions apply. Visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/heroes-in-aprons-fund or see store for details.

[ii] Offer available only from 9/6/24 to 9/28/2024 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Any stated discounts are on regular prices and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] Offers valid only from 9/12/24 to 9/14/24 for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.