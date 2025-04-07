Natural Grocers Expands Private Label Line

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Natural Grocers®, America’s largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer, has introduced three varieties of non-GMO Peruvian chips to its Natural Grocers® Brand Product lineup.

CAREFULLY CULTIVATED & NATURALLY DELICIOUS

Peru, the birthplace of the potato, is not only the source of these Peruvian chips but also a global leader in biodiversity preservation. The country has maintained a moratorium on GMOs since 2011, prohibiting their entry and production to protect biodiversity, family farming, and cultural traditions. These three new snacks proudly carry non-GMO certification, among others.*

PERUVIAN CHIP VARIETIES

Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips Sea Salt Kettle Potato Chips Sea Salt Cassava Chips

ATTRIBUTES

Non-GMO

Peruvian-sourced potatoes

Plant-based, and Dairy-free Ingredients

Vegan Friendly

Kosher

Made without Artificial Flavorings, Additives or Preservatives, or Synthetic Colors

Available in 5 oz

National Retail: Always Affordable SM at $3.49

“At Natural Grocers, we believe that every snack should be as delicious as it is thoughtfully sourced,” said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. “Our new non-GMO Peruvian chips—crafted with simple, high-quality ingredients—offer the perfect balance of satisfying crunch and naturally bold flavors. Whether you’re reaching for a handful of our sweet potato, kettle-cooked potato or cassava chips, you can trust that every bite is made without artificial additives and meets our uncompromising standards. These are chips you can feel good about eating.”

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Established in 2016, the house brand currently offers over 800 high-quality products, available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores. Learn more about Natural Grocers’ product standards by clicking here.

Recent additions to the private-label line include Organic Frozen Mussels and Organic Coconut Water. Customers can look forward to more premium-quality products at Always Affordable PricesSM, including several exciting additions to its line of Organic Body Care products—just in time for Mother’s Day.

Click here for a media kit, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

To learn more about Natural Grocers’ grocery standards, click here.

To request media samples, or for any press-related questions, please contact Katie Macarelli: kmacarelli@naturalgrocers.com.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers’ flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its “Commitment to Community” and “Commitment to Crew”. In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

*In 2021, following an extensive campaign that mobilized farmers, citizens and more than 30 organizations under the banner “Biodiversity is our Identity: United for a GMO-free Peru”, the country renewed its ban until December 21st, 2035. Source: IFOAM-Organics International, Peru Renews its Moratorium Law Against Genetically Modified Organisms, Jan. 20, 2021.