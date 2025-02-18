Natural Partnership: Franklin Farmer Jim McCall Supplies Area Schools with Beef through PA Beef to PA Schools Program

Jim McCall of Franklin has been farming for more than thirty years. During that time, he’s seen a lot of changes to the industry. One thing that hasn’t changed for McCall is his passion for supplying his community with high quality, fresh beef. The Pennsylvania Beef Council’s PA Beef to PA Schools program enables McCall to provide close to 1,000 pounds of beef per month to local schools.

Born and raised on a dairy farm, McCall started his own cattle operation following his service in the military. “When I got out of the military, I decided to raise my own beef. I started with five or six cows and grew to more than 100, at some points I’ve had as many as 145,” says McCall. Currently, McCall sells beef halves and quarters to the public via direct marketing. He also owns a hotel and restaurant—Sugar Lake Hotel and JI’s place—which he supplies with beef.

McCall raises all of his cattle from day one and enjoys the process. “I do enjoy taking care of the cows, from seeing the new calves being born to making hay. I’ve been farming since I was a wee kid, I’m close to retirement age now and I still just love taking care of the animals,” says McCall. All of McCall’s cattle are grass fed until the last few months and then finished with grain.

Through a connection with the Valley Grove School, McCall learned about the PA Beef Council’s PA Beef to PA Schools program (PBPS), which connects local cattle producers with school districts to supply high-quality beef at an affordable price. The goal of the program is to allow school students access to more beef, more often on their school lunch trays.

McCall is currently supplying close to 1,000 pounds of beef per month to schools and districts throughout the area including Franklin School District, Oil City School District, Grove City Area School District and Hempfield Area School District. For McCall, the program is about more than finding a local outlet for his product. “I think programs like this are important to keep the farmers farming and give the kids food that’s great to eat. When given the opportunity, why wouldn’t you want the kids eating 100% beef.”

He has heard positive feedback from the districts and their students. “I’ve heard from the folks in food service at the district that the kids love the meals and can’t wait for beef days.” So far, some of the districts have used McCall’s beef to create Philly Cheesesteak Subs and Hamburger Egg Rolls.

McCall acknowledges that for many school students, the beef on their lunch trays that comes from his farm may be the only chance they have to eat nutritious, locally sourced beef. “Given our economy, a lot of parents can’t afford to go buy local beef, so I’m happy that we’re giving the kids that opportunity for high-quality beef that tastes good.”

More than that, the program fulfills a greater purpose that drives farmers from all generations. “This gives me something to look forward to every day. Anymore, farming is a dying breed and way of life. So many people don’t know where their food or their beef comes from, but it has to be raised by someone,” shares McCall.

McCall looks forward to continuing with the PBPS program well into the future and ensuring that local students have access to local beef that’s grown with care. “If this program continues to be so successful, I may just have to build the herd bigger,” he laughs.

PHOTO 1: Cattle on Jim McCall’s farm.

The Pennsylvania Beef Council is a producer-controlled and funded organization, which administers the Beef Checkoff Program in Pennsylvania. The Beef Checkoff Program assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. Checkoff revenues may be used for promotion, education and research programs to improve the marketing climate for beef.