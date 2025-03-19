Navis Food Partners Announces New COO

We are very excited to announce that Dennis Silva Jr. is joining the Navis Food Partners team as COO of City Line Foods.

Robert Berkowitz, CEO of Navis Food Partners will be relinquishing day to day operating responsibilities of Navis to our new President, Paul Green and, as such, Dennis will report directly to Paul. Robert will continue to focus on both platform strategy and accretive acquisitions.

Since January of 2022 Dennis was COO of Julius Silvert Specialty Foods in Philadelphia where he had responsibility for all commercial and operational functions for the company. He sits on the Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association as well as the Connecticut Food Association.

From Dennis, “A heartfelt thank you to Paul Green, Robert Berkowitz, Sean Griffin, and the Frontenac team for their faith in my joining City Line Foods. As a Connecticut native, I have great appreciation for this state and City Line’s multi-generational service to its communities. Simply put, I could not be more energized to work alongside this team and its customers with servant leadership.”

“Dennis Silva is an excellent fit for the Navis family. His leadership, industry experience, and expertise fit well with City Line’s core objectives and will ensure a fluid leadership transition. “said Paul Green.

“I am excited that Dennis is joining the Navis team as Chief Operating Officer at City Line Distributors,” said Robert Berkowitz. “He brings a wealth of experience, energy and excellence to the position and will be a great addition to the team. I look forward to working closely with Dennis.”

About Navis Food Partners

Navis Food Partners is a portfolio company of Frontenac private equity and is focused on building a premier independent foodservice distributor platform in the Northeast. Navis Food Partners strategy is centered on acquiring complementary companies with unique capabilities, expanding the platform both geographically and across categories and customer channels. Navis Food Partners operating model is to maintain the people and the brand that built the success of these companies in the communities they serve.