Nelia Alamo Joins Markon as Vice President of Marketing

SALINAS – Markon Cooperative announced Nelia Alamo has joined their team as Vice President of Marketing. Alamo comes with over 25 years of experience in the produce industry with a strong background in marketing and communications.

Most recently, Alamo was Vice President of Communications at Calavo, a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries. Prior to Calavo, Alamo worked as Vice President of Sales and Marketing with Gills Onions for over 18 years. Alamo is a graduate of Cal Poly where she currently serves on the Agribusiness Advisory Council. Also an active industry volunteer, she has held multiple roles on various committees and boards throughout her career.

In this newly created position, Alamo will lead the marketing team to support the member distributors in developing and deploying a cohesive customer experience and engagement strategy that enhances and supports the Markon Brand. Alamo will report to Markon CEO, Andy Hamilton.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nelia to Markon,” said Hamilton. “Her experience in the produce industry and involvement in the trade throughout her tenured career will add value to the team.”

About Markon

Markon Cooperative, Inc. brings a fresh approach and thinking to all its premium farm-to-table produce, including the Markon First Crop, Ready-Set-Serve, and Markon Essentials product lines so that foodservice operators can offer the freshest ideas to their consumers. Based in Salinas, California, and nationally known as leaders in quality, consistency, and convenience, Markon serves as the produce purchasing, logistics, information, and marketing partner for its five member distributors (Ben E. Keith Foods, Gordon Food Service, Gordon Food Service Canada, Nicholas & Company, and Shamrock Foods) and their North American foodservice customers. Markon continues to introduce new, time-saving products and innovative packaging based on the needs of our member and operator customers. Learn more about Markon’s commitment to providing the highest-quality, safest, and freshest produce at Markon.com.