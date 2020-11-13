Nestle Professional & Sweet Earth Partner with US Colleges to Expand Innovative Plant-Based Dining Options

SOLON, Ohio — Sweet Earth Foods, a Nestlé Professional brand and award-winning plant-based food innovator, today announced their expansion of the PB Triple Play – the first 100% plant-based Bac’n Cheezeburger – and other new plant-based options for students at five premier universities across the U.S., including University of Massachusetts, Notre Dame and Yale. These limited-time offerings will be available on college campuses in November (World Vegan Month) and offered as more permanent menu items in 2021.

Sixty-five percent of Gen Z wants a more “plant-forward” diet, while 79% would eat meatless meals once or twice a week. Now, as more Gen Z students demand plant-based options due to dietary choice and environmental concerns, colleges search for vegan options that are both plant-powered and flavorful. The PB Triple Play and other Sweet Earth foodservice product innovations provide a no-compromise swap for the traditional meat-based offerings that students crave.

World Vegan Month featured menu offerings include:

UMass Amherst – PB Triple Play offered on campus throughout the month.

– PB Triple Play offered on campus throughout the month. Notre Dame – PB Triple Play available November 12.

– PB Triple Play available November 12. Yale – Plant-Based Breakfast Biscuits featuring Sweet Earth Vegan Sausage, Bacon and Cheeze; Meatless Lasagna featuring Awesome Grounds; BBQ and Pesto Pizzas featuring Mindful Chik’n. All available on November 10 – 11.

Rafi Taherian, Associate Vice President Yale Hospitality noted, “Plant-based food options have played a significant role in our ‘good for people and good for planet’ menu designs. We continue to adapt and innovate on our menu to include options that meet these requirements and are delicious.”

The Sweet Earth PB Triple Play recipe contains 27 grams of protein and includes three plant-based alternatives – the Sweet Earth Awesome Burger, Sweet Earth Bac’n, and Sweet Earth Cheeze. The Burger – made with textured pea protein – looks, tastes and cooks like real beef, and similarly the crisp bacon and melty cheese give this burger an authentically mouthwatering taste.

Nestlé Professional VP of Marketing Fleur Veldhoven added, “Thankfully, plant-based dining on university campuses no longer means scraping something together at the salad bar. We are happy to be able to offer a diversity of flavorful plant-based ingredients for colleges, restaurants and retailers under the Sweet Earth brand to help increase access to high-quality culinary options that appeal to the masses.”

Undergraduate student Sophia Voziki shared, “I am always looking for new, tasty and sustainable options in the dining commons, something that I can feel good about eating. I’m excited UMass Amherst is leading the way to a more inclusive dining experience across college campuses for all students.”

About Sweet Earth Foods

Sweet Earth Inc. is an award-winning and fast-growing vegetarian food innovator that brings consumers flavor-forward, nutrient-dense, sustainably minded products. As a Nestlé-owned company, Sweet Earth serves its plant-based options in retailers, along with in foodservice as part of the Nestlé Professional brand portfolio. As a leader in the Modern Food Movement, their on-trend products feature global flavors and plant-based proteins like seitan (wheat-based), tofu and legumes like lentils, chickpeas and beans, and span three core platforms: entrees, breakfast and plant-based proteins. The company has won over health-conscious consumers with delicious, nutritious new takes on timelessly appealing foods. For detailed information about Sweet Earth Foods Inc. and all of their foodservice plant-based offerings, visit https://www.nestleprofessional.us/sweet-earth.