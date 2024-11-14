New Accessories Add Versatility to Hobart Food Processors

TROY, Ohio – Hobart, the premium commercial food equipment manufacturer known for designing and building some of the most reliable, must-have equipment, has introduced new accessories for several of its food processors. Each has been designed to add versatility to these already efficient machines.

Hobart now offers a 5/32-inch chicken cutting tool for its FP250 and FP350 countertop continuous-feed food processors and its FP300i and FP400i floor model continuous-feed processors. This tool can slice chicken or provide a shredded texture by running the chicken through the food processors a second time. While adding versatility to these machines, which are capable of slicing, dicing and grating fruits, vegetables, nuts and cheeses, the chicken cutting tool also saves time and money. It is faster and more efficient than slicing or shredding chicken by hand, in some cases up to 22 times faster.

A new 3/8-inch french fry cutting tool is available for the FP100 and FP250 countertop continuous-feed food processors to make quick work of processing white or red potatoes. The FP100 has the capacity to process 11 pounds per minute, while the FP250 can process 17 pounds per minute.

Adding to its new food processor accessories offering, Hobart now has a cheese cylinder assembly for its FP400i floor model continuous-feed food processor. This cylinder can shred whole blocks of cheese, up to 13.78 inches, saving time by eliminating the need to cut blocks into smaller pieces. The FP400i with the cheese cylinder assembly is capable of processing nearly 6,393 pounds of cheese per hour, making it an ideal accessory for large commissary kitchens. Because the FP400i features an ergonomic handle, it reduces the need for pushing product and lessens operator fatigue during processing. Hobart recommends pairing the cheese cylinder assembly with a 7/32- or 5/16- inch shredding blade.

