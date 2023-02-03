New ALDI Distribution Center to Provide Access to Fresh, Affordable Groceries to 8 Million Gulf Coast Customers

LOXLEY, Ala. – ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.

“At a time when inflation is putting pressure on American wallets, we believe our mission to save people money on the food and products they need is more important than ever,” said Heather Moore, ALDI divisional vice president for the Loxley region. “We are thrilled to see so much customer love for the 20 stores we’ve opened in the Gulf Coast area in the last year alone. Once they see the quality, selection and value ALDI offers, they keep coming back. That’s why we’re committed to providing our customers the lowest possible price, and the best possible value – that’s something that will never change.”

The 564,000-square-foot Loxley facility is equipped to service stores across Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle. In total, the 100 stores that will be supported by the Loxley facility represent an opportunity to reach more than 8 million customers.

As the 26th regional headquarters and distribution center for ALDI, and its sixth to be opened in the southern United States, Loxley will support the grocer’s rapid expansion in the region. ALDI is now operating 30 stores in the Gulf Coast, having opened 20 stores in the area last year alone. It plans to add another 13 stores in 2023.

“We are incredibly proud ALDI chose to lay down its roots in our Alabama community,” said Richard Teal, mayor of Loxley. “Our community is growing quickly, and we’re excited to be welcoming the expansion of ALDI alongside Loxley. Not only will this facility create hundreds of jobs for the hardworking members of our community, but it will also allow our residents and neighbors easy access to fresh food at low prices.”

Known for its award-winning exclusive brands, rotating stock of seasonal and limited-time ALDI Finds and fresh, locally-sourced fruits and vegetables delivered to its stores daily, ALDI has been No. 1 for price according to the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for six years running.*

The Loxley facility was designed with sustainability top-of-mind and will feature some of the most innovative and efficient design components included in any ALDI facility to date, including roof-mounted solar panels, LED lighting, an environmentally friendly refrigeration system and metal panel insulation. These elements work together to create a thermally tight and efficient building.

The Loxley distribution center will create approximately 200 new jobs in the area with competitive wages and benefits. ALDI has already staffed 120 of these positions and plans to continue hiring. Those interested in learning more or applying can visit: careers.aldi.us/

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. When it comes to value, ALDI won’t be beat on price. ALDI has also been No. 1 for price according to the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for six years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products are award-winning. Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us. ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*According to the dunnhumby® ©2023 Retailer Preference Index.