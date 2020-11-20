New Beyond Burgers Coming in 2021

Just when you thought you couldn’t love the Beyond Burger® anymore, we’re bringing you not just one, but TWO new mouthwatering versions of the iconic plant-based burger, coming in early 2021.

Similar to how ground beef has different nutritional options, Beyond Meat is bringing you a plant-based first: consumers will now be able to choose between different options of plant-based burgers to best fit their lifestyles.

One of the new Beyond Burgers features our juiciest patty for the meatiest burger experience, with strong nutritional wins like 35% less saturated fat than 80/20 beef. The other is our most nutritious patty yet with 55% less saturated fat than 80/20 beef. Both burgers will have a similar savory taste profile, lower total fat and fewer calories than 80/20 beef and B vitamins and minerals comparable to the micronutrient profile of beef.

