Registration is open for the 2021 FDA Retail Food Protection Seminar, which will be held September 13-16, 2021. Registration for the virtual event is free and open to all interested in retail food safety, including state, local, territorial, and tribal regulators, industry, and academia.

Retail modernization is a priority in the New Era of Smarter Food Safety blueprint. FDA is exploring the best ways to further modernize and help ensure the safety of foods sold at restaurants and other retail establishments.

The seminar will include region-specific breakout sessions, as well as workshops on funding opportunities. The event is being conducted in partnership with the Association of Food and Drug Officials.

To register and learn more, visit: 2021 FDA Retail Food Protection Seminar