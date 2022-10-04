New Gordon Food Service Store in Memphis Opens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gordon Food Service Store will open a new 27,000 square-foot store at 1460 Union Ave. in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday, September 29th at 7 a.m. CT. Thoughtfully designed for home shoppers, restaurant owners, and foodservice professionals of all types, the decor is modern and fresh with an easy-to-navigate layout for quick shopping. The Store’s product assortment features the restaurant-quality items Gordon Food Service Store is famous for along with hand-selected local favorites. The store is open to the public and does not require a membership.

Features of the Memphis store include:

Large seasonal produce department with an assortment of the best market-direct items available.

Bulk packaged fresh meats available by the piece and by the case.

Wholesale walk-in customer coolers housing cases of produce, meats, and dairy items.

Fresh deli with full-service hot bar and great values on sliced meats, cheeses, and fresh salads.

Grab & Go meal solutions with an assortment of ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat items like rotisserie and fried chicken, ribs, deli sandwiches, hand-made guacamole, cut fruit, and freshly squeezed juices.

An indoor full-size food truck, open daily, serving up a tasty to-go menu.

15 varieties of gourmet fresh popped popcorn.

Gordon Go! a FREE wholesale loyalty program available to businesses and non-profits. Customers earn points that can be spent like cash or redeemed for $1,000 checks.

Convenient online ordering for same day in-store pick up or delivery.

Gordon Food Service Store Memphis will be open 7 am – 8 pm CT Monday through Saturday and 9 am – 6 pm on Sunday. Opening week specials and promotions will be shared through email. Customers can learn more and sign up to receive emails at GFSstore.com.

About Gordon Food Service

For 125 years, Gordon Food Service has delivered uncompromising quality and heartfelt service to our customers. Beginning as a simple butter-and-egg delivery service, we’ve grown to become the largest family business in the foodservice industry. In 1979 we opened our first store location in Wyoming, Michigan for restaurants that ran out of products between deliveries. Today we operate more than 170 Gordon Food Service Store locations in 12 states. To learn more about Gordon Food Service please visit GFS.com to learn more about Gordon Food Service Store please visit GFSstore.com.