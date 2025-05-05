New Leadership Team Brings Associated Grocers, Inc. Into 75th Anniversary Year

Baton Rouge, LA — Associated Grocers, Inc., a leading grocery wholesaler known for its commitment to quality products, competitive pricing, and unparalleled service, is proud to announce the appointment of David Politz as its new President and CEO. Politz’s appointment comes after a brief tenure as the company’s Interim President and coincides with the company’s upcoming 75th anniversary.

“The Associated Grocers Board of Directors is excited to appoint David Politz as our new President and CEO,” remarked Daphne Lamendola, Board Chair. “His unwavering dedication, strategic vision, and forward-thinking leadership will continue to guide our company toward sustained growth and success.”

Politz has been with Associated Grocers since 1985, serving in various leadership roles – most recently as Sr. Vice-President & Chief Information Officer. His contributions have impacted the company’s growth, as he has led the development and implementation of critical systems required to support the company’s retail members.

“I am honored to be able to continue to serve the independent retailers all along the Gulf Coast with a company that has meant so much to me personally,” said David Politz. “As we celebrate 75 years as a full-service grocery wholesaler, we remain committed to upholding the values that have defined us: integrity, excellence, and a singular focus on the long-term success of the independent grocery retailer. I look forward to working with the talented team here to expand our reach, enhance our services, and continue to innovate for the future to ensure that we remain the preferred wholesale distribution and support center for the independent grocery retailer.”

In addition to Politz’s appointment, the company boasts an executive leadership team with nearly 200 years of experience in the grocery industry. After recent promotions and reassignments, the executive team consists of:

Carl Marks, Executive VP and Chief Strategy Officer; Chris Kennedy, Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer; Bobby Williams, Senior VP and Chief Operating Officer; Gerry Buckles, Senior VP and Chief Sales Officer; Pete Tortorich, Vice President of Retail Operations; Mike Bove, Vice President of Category Management and Procurement; William Holtman, Vice President of Wholesale Operations; and Stephen Acosta, Vice President of Information Services.