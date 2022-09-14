New Legacy Foodservice Alliance Member Announcement: Bella Italia Food Service

We are excited to announce that Bella Italia Food Service became a Member of Group Purchasing Alliance on August 24, 2022, as a Legacy Foodservice Alliance Distributor Member.

Please begin reporting detailed purchasing information and paying allowances to Group Purchasing Alliance, P.O. Box 6270, Glen Allen, VA 23058 for:

Bella Italia Food Service

Address 2031 S. Fayetteville Street City, State, Zip Asheboro, NC 27203 Phone: 336-521-9101 Fax: 336-736-8802 Contact: Andrew Caccamo Email: acaccamo@icloud.com DUNS #: 06-257-5954 Company Website: https://bellaitaliafoodservices.com Previous Affiliation: None

Family owned and operated; Bella Italia Food Service was established in 2019. Bella Italia Food Service was born to serve quality and specialty foods for local food establishments who serve their community, offering various and unique products that keep customers coming back for more.