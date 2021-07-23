CAMP HILL, PA — Shelf Confidence, a new podcast launched by the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association this week, focuses on trending and innovative initiatives in the food and beverage retail industry.

The biweekly podcast features PFMA members who discuss how their organization approaches topics like environmental initiatives, food waste, sustainable packaging, the beyond the meat trend and more. PFMA has more than 800 members representing convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers, consumer product vendors, national and regional chain stores and locally owned independent retailers of all sizes operating in Pennsylvania.

In the first episode, host Liz Kemmery chatted with Jessica Groves, social impact manager at The GIANT Company, about the company’s steps toward greater sustainability and what that means for its community. The episode highlights The GIANT Company’s Healing the Planet initiative, which includes new partnerships with the FlashFood App and Rodale Institute.

“This new podcast provides another way for PFMA and its members to stay in front of trending issues in our industry,” said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of PFMA. “A big thank you to Jessica for sharing these exciting projects at The GIANT Company. Stay tuned for more great interviews with our members.”

Upcoming episodes will feature Andrea Karns of Karns Quality Foods discussing the popularity of the home meal kit trend and Lisa Luben of Country Fair talking about how the Erie-based convenience store chain has turned around food waste to help its community.

Shelf Confidence will post a new episode every other Wednesday morning. The podcast is available to download on pfma.org, or listen and subscribe to Shelf Confidence on Spotify. It will soon be available on Apple and Google podcasts.

https://www.pfma.org/news-blog/new-pfma-podcast-highlights-trends-and-innovations-in-food-retail