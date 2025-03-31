New ‘Power Up’ Program from Chartwells K12 Educates Kids on Fueling Their Performance

Nutrition education program empowers students to reach their full potential through making healthy choices



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Success begins in the cafeteria as kids continue to prioritize healthy, nutritious meals that help them establish a mind-body connection and keep them energized and hydrated for whatever a day may bring. That’s why Chartwells K12 is thrilled to announce the launch of Power Up, an exciting new nutrition education program designed to help students fuel their bodies and boost performance to achieve their goals.

“Whether students are looking to be successful in the classroom, on the field, while taking the stage, or all three, what they eat matters,” said Amy Shaffer, CEO of Chartwells K12. “Power Up brings the science of performance nutrition to life with engaging, hands-on workshops and delicious meals in the cafeteria designed to help kids feel and perform at their best.”

Through Power Up, students will benefit from cooking demonstrations featuring recipes designed to fuel them for any activity and can expect to enjoy performance-friendly meals in the cafeteria. These meals will include a variety of nutritious, macro-rich options for breakfast and lunch such as Breakfast Vegetable Quesadillas, Orange Crush & Granola Parfaits, Southwest Sweet Potato Grain Bowls, Protein Punch Power Packs, Buffalo Chicken Shaker Salads, and Sriracha Turkey Burgers, all crafted to support the dietary needs of active students.

In addition to programming and menu features throughout the school year, Power Up includes expanded offerings for high school student-athletes and dedicated nutrition education for elementary and middle school students during the back-to-school season.

Sports Nutrition: Led by a Chartwells registered dietitian, this series of education sessions for high school athletic teams covers topics like macronutrients and their role in performance, the importance of hydration, and the critical timing of food and beverages for energy and performance. Following the completion of the Sports Nutrition series, both students and coaches have reported positive outcomes related to improved eating patterns and other results such as increased energy, endurance, and overall fitness.



FIT. Fuel. Ignite. Thrive.: Part of Chartwells' nutrition education series Discovery Kitchen, FIT. is being added as the monthly theme for September and targets elementary and middle school students. The beginning of the school year is the perfect opportunity to teach kids how fueling their bodies with nutritious foods can help ignite their performance and set them up to thrive in their academic and extra-curricular activities. Throughout the month, chefs and dietitians will organize interactive events in the cafeteria and classrooms.

“Students study, practice, and compete hard, but without the right fuel, they may be unknowingly limiting their potential,” said Lindsey Palmer, MS, RDN, Vice President of Nutrition & Industry Relations, Chartwells K12. “Power Up makes nutrition easy, fun, and effective, equipping kids with lifelong nutrition knowledge and tools.”

As the leading food service partner for schools serving districts across nearly 40 states, Chartwells K12 is committed to enhancing the student experience by providing delicious, healthy meals and empowering students with the knowledge they need to make healthy choices.

Power Up launches nationally this spring, with a kickoff event at Union City High School in New Jersey.