New Seasons to add Portland-area Stores; CEO Set to Leave

New Seasons Market leaders said Tuesday the company will add new stores in two key markets, as well as say goodbye to its current CEO.

The Portland-based chain will open locations in Lake Oswego’s Palisades Marketplace, at 1377 McVey Ave., in spring 2022, and at Main Street and West 15th Street in Vancouver, in fall 2023.

At the same time, New Seasons revealed CEO Forrest Hoffmaster, who runs both New Seasons and New Leaf Community Markets, will leave by the end of March.

