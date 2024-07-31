New Tech and Collaborations at Walmart and Sam’s Club Boost Operational Efficiency and Reduce Food Waste

RJ Zanes, Vice President, Facility Services, Walmart U.S. Retail & FoodService July 31, 2024

Every Walmart facility has a part to play in operating more sustainably by making meaningful choices that increase efficiencies, reduce costs and improve the experiences for our associates and customers. For our customers, sustainability comes to life through the services and products we offer, while our associates experience it through our improved ways of working. As an operator for almost 25 years, I’ve seen how integrating more sustainable practices across our operations can drive this and help infuse a sense of pride among our associates.

Located in the back of the store, we’re rolling out new technology and simplified processes to aid associates in more efficiently “depackaging” food waste. Called Zero Depack, the new program removes expired food, which is destined for the waste stream, from its packaging. When they’re built in for our associates, innovations like Zero Depack make the more sustainable action the default action. When separating expired or unsalable food from its packaging is made easier, it’s shocking what follows: cleaner waste streams, happier associates and a host of potential sustainability opportunities.

As someone who wears different hats everyday as an associate, a father of five and an avid outdoorsman, I see these innovations creating better results for our business, people, and our planet.

