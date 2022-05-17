New US Foods CHEF’STORE to Open in Spartanburg, S.C.

ROSEMONT, Ill.– US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today its plan to open a new US Foods CHEF’STORE® in Spartanburg, S.C. Located at 300 W. Blackstock Rd., the new 33,000-square-foot CHEF’STORE will join three existing CHEF’STORE locations across South Carolina.

CHEF’STORE is a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators, food industry professionals, community groups and at-home chefs to quickly stock up or replenish ingredients and supplies in various sizes and offerings. The store will offer more than 4,000 restaurant-quality products at competitive prices, including fresh meat, produce, dairy, deli items and frozen seafood. Customers will also be able to shop for baking ingredients, beverages, catering essentials, janitorial supplies and other restaurant essentials. CHEF’STORE is open to the public seven days a week and no membership is required.

“We are excited to join the ‘Hub City’,” saidJohn Mathews, vice president of sales and marketing for CHEF’STORE. “Spartanburg is a thriving city with a vibrant restaurant and culinary scene, and we look forward to serving the community with competitively priced, restaurant-quality products.”

Spartanburg is the fourth CHEF’STORE location in South Carolina. The three existing CHEF’STORE locations are in Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Columbia. The new CHEF’STORE Spartanburg is scheduled to open in Fall 2022.

US Foods acquired Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores in April 2020 to accelerate growth in the cash and carry market and rebranded all Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores to US Foods CHEF’STORE in February of 2021. With the addition of the Spartanburg location, US Foods will have 83 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States.

To learn more about CHEF’STORE, visit www.CHEFSTORE.com.

About CHEF’STORE

CHEF’STORE offers a customer-centric, warehouse-format shopping experience for wholesale food and restaurant supplies at competitive prices. Designed as a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators and foodservice professionals, CHEF’STORE is also an option for non-profit organizations and the public, and no membership is required. CHEF’STORE locations feature an assortment of thousands of food products including fresh meat, produce, dairy, and deli items. Customers will also be able to shop for grocery products, beverages, catering essentials, janitorial supplies, and other restaurant essentials. CHEF’STORE is owned by US Foods and offers 80 locations nationwide across 12 states. Visit CHEFSTORE.com to learn more.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 69 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.